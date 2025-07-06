Who is Sonay Kartal? Rising British star facing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in round of 16 of Wimbledon 2025

Sonay Kartal, the British no. 3, has captured the attention of tennis fans across the world with her remarkable run at Wimbledon 2025. Currently, in the round of 16, Kartal is trailing after losing the first set to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the ongoing match. Notably, she reached this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Sonay Kartal in Wimbledon 2025 Kartal’s journey to the fourth round of the Wimbledon 2025 is a significant milestone. Last year, she reached the third round at Wimbledon as a wildcard ranked 281 in the world, losing to Coco Gauff. This year, ranked world No. 51, she made a comeback and defeated high-caliber players like 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko and Viktoriya Tomova before her win against France’s Diane Parry in the third round. The 23-year-old from Brighton, born in Sidcup, delivered a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over Parry.

“I was pretty nervous walking out there,” Kartal admitted after her third-round match. “It’s a big court with a lot of meaning to me.”

Defying height with speed and power Standing at just 5ft 4in, Kartal is the shortest player left in the women’s singles draw, a fact she embraces with pride.

“You have got to have different skills in your locker,” she told BBC Sport. “I have not got the long limbs, so I have to make up for it with speed around the court.”

Anne Keothavong, Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain, praised Kartal’s foot speed and power, noting, “What she lacks in height she makes up for with power and foot speed”.

Facing Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 16 In the round of 16, Kartal takes on world No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a seasoned Russian player and former French Open finalist. Pavlyuchenkova ranked just one spot below Kartal, advanced after defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a three-set thriller. This evenly matched contest offers Kartal a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

