Who is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone? American athlete clinches 400m gold at World Championships; misses record by whisker

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a remarkable performance at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo on Thursday (September 18). She claimed the women’s 400m gold with a time of 47.78 seconds. Racing through the rain, she came extremely close, just 0.18 seconds shy of breaking Marita Koch’s 40-year-old 400m record of 47.60 seconds.
However, her run smashed the championship record from 1983 and marked the second-fastest 400m time in history. Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone's time set a championship record, which was formerly held by Jarmila Kratochvilova (47.99) of then-Czechoslovakia in 1983.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a 26-year-old American from New Jersey, is a track and field sensation, best known for her dominance in the 400m hurdles. She has won two Olympic golds and a world title.
At the 2025 World Championships, she proved her brilliance by extending beyond hurdles, claiming her first global title in the 400m flat.
The women’s 400m final was a showcase of fierce competition and talent. Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic secured silver with a strong 47.98 seconds, while Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser claimed bronze in 48.19 seconds. McLaughlin-Levrone’s ability to outpace such a formidable field, despite the wet conditions, highlighted her exceptional speed and focus.
