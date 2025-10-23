Who is Tiago Splitter? Portland Trail Blazers name new interim head coach after Chauncey Billups’ arrest

The Portland Trail Blazers have named assistant coach Tiago Splitter as their interim head coach following the arrest of Chauncey Billups, according to a report by ESPN. Splitter, a former NBA champion, steps into the role as the team navigates this unexpected transition.

The Blazers considered assistant Nate Bjorkgren for the position but ultimately decided he should remain in his current role to maintain team stability. Splitter’s appointment marks a new chapter for the franchise as they look to maintain focus during a challenging time.

Who is Tiago Splitter? Tiago Splitter joined the Blazers’ coaching staff in June 2025, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous roles. His coaching career began in 2018 with the Brooklyn Nets, where he started as a pro scout. Over five years, he earned a promotion to player development coach, honing his skills in nurturing talent before leaving in 2023.

Splitter then joined the Houston Rockets as an assistant coach under Ime Udoka for two seasons, further sharpening his coaching expertise. His move to Portland this year positioned him as a key figure in the Blazers’ staff, leading to his interim head coaching role.

Tiago Splitter's playing career Before coaching, Splitter had a distinguished playing career from 1999 to 2017. Born in Brazil, he spent the first eight years playing professionally in his home country and Spain.

His international accolades include being named to the All-EuroLeague First Team in 2008, winning two Liga ACB championships, three Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, and earning the Liga ACB MVP title. His No. 21 jersey was retired by Saski Baskonia, a testament to his impact in European basketball.

Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 as the No. 28 overall pick, Splitter played a pivotal role in their 2014 NBA Championship victory over the Miami Heat. After seven seasons with San Antonio, he had brief stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers before retiring in 2018.

