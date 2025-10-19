Who is Tony Vitello? Tennessee coach nearing San Francisco Giants manager deal in MLB shake-up

The San Francisco Giants are on the verge of making an unconventional choice for their next manager. Reports suggest they are close to hiring Tony Vitello, the highly successful head coach of the University of Tennessee baseball team, to lead the team. This potential move comes after the Giants parted ways with Bob Melvin following an 81-81 season in 2025, a year that fell short of playoff aspirations.

Who is Tony Vitello? Tony Vitello, a 47-year-old St. Louis native, has built a strong reputation as one of college baseball’s top coaches. A University of Missouri graduate, Vitello has no experience playing or coaching in professional baseball, making his potential MLB managerial role a bold leap.

His coaching journey began as an assistant at Missouri from 2003 to 2010, followed by stints at TCU from 2011 to 2013 and Arkansas from 2014 to 2017. Since taking over as Tennessee’s head coach in 2018, he has transformed the Volunteers into a dominant side.

Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball team Tony Vitello’s record at Tennessee stands at an impressive 341-131 over eight seasons. His crowning achievement came in 2024 when he led the Volunteers to their first NCAA national championship in baseball. The team also reached the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 and claimed SEC regular-season and tournament titles in 2022 and 2024. Known for his fiery style, Vitello has mentored future MLB stars like AL Cy Young contender Garrett Crochet and former Texas Ranger Ian Kinsler.

A bold move for the San Francisco Giants Appointing Tony Vitello would be a significant departure from tradition, as college coaches rarely transition directly to MLB managerial roles. While Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy moved from college coaching to MLB, he had years of minor league managing and big league coaching experience. Vitello’s direct jump from the SEC to the MLB dugout showcases the Giants’ willingness to take risks.

The Giants’ search for a younger, high-energy manager aligns with Vitello’s profile. After letting go of Melvin, who failed to guide the team to the playoffs in his two-year tenure, the Giants are seeking a fresh voice to revive a roster featuring stars like Logan Webb, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. The team’s last playoff appearance was a 107-win season in 2021, which ended with a loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS.