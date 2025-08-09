Who Was Billy Howton? NFL legend and Green Bay Packers star passes away at 95

Billy Howton, a Green Bay Packers icon and one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers of the pre-Super Bowl era, passed away on August 4, 2025, in Houston, Texas, at 95.

Born in Littlefield, Texas, in 1930, Howton was not only a record-setting player but also a founder and the first president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Record-breaking rookie season Selected in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in 1952, Billy Howton made an immediate impact. He became the first NFL rookie to surpass 1,000 receiving yards, recording 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 12 games. These marks remain Packers rookie records, outpacing Don Hutson’s previous team benchmark.

Howton’s remarkable performance earned him three All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods during his seven years with Green Bay.

Billy Howton's milestones Billy Howton set a franchise single-game record in 1956 with 257 receiving yards on seven catches against the Los Angeles Rams, a record that still stands. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice (1952 and 1956) and in touchdowns in 1956 with 12.

Another historic moment came on September 29, 1957, when he caught the first touchdown pass at what is now Lambeau Field, a 37-yard score from Babe Parilli in a 21-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Billy Howton's NFL journey and stats After Green Bay, Howton was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 1959 and later joined the Dallas Cowboys’ inaugural team in 1960, playing under coach Tom Landry.

Over his 12-year career, he amassed 503 receptions, 8,459 yards, and 61 touchdowns, retiring in 1963 as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Hall of Famer Raymond Berry praised his skill, saying, “Howton was extremely professional in his pass routes. He knew what he was doing to maneuver and fake to get open.”

Billy Howton and NFLPA Billy Howton’s impact extended beyond the field as a founder of the NFLPA in 1956, serving as its first president. His leadership helped establish better working conditions and rights for players, a legacy that endures today.