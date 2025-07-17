Who was Bryan Braman? Super Bowl champion passes away at 38 after cancer battle

Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, passed away on Thursday at the age of 38 after a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. His agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed the news, leaving the NFL community mourning the loss of a dedicated athlete.

He is survived his two daughters, Blakely and Marlowe, aged 11 and eight. He once described his seven NFL seasons, his Super Bowl win and his daughters as “the three greatest accomplishments in my life.”

Bryan Braman's NFL career Bryan Braman played in the NFL for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017. He excelled as a linebacker at West Texas A&M University but was not selected in the 2011 NFL Draft. Despite this, he earned a spot with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. Over three seasons with the Texans (2011–2013), Braman made significant contributions to the team and made his mark. In 2014, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he continued to showcase his versatility.

Braman’s career high came in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he

made an immediate impact by blocking a punt in the divisional round, contributing to the Eagles' historic Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. In that game, his final NFL appearance, he recorded one tackle.

Over his seven-year career, Braman played in 97 games, amassing 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Battle with cancer In February, Bryan Braman was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. According to a GoFundMe page created to support his medical expenses, he underwent multiple surgeries in Seattle and pursued advanced CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment.

The fundraiser raised over $88,000, with notable contributions including $10,000 from former Texans star JJ Watt.

Notably, NFL players who meet eligibility criteria receive health insurance for five years post-retirement. Braman’s last season was 2017, with his final game being the Super Bowl.

