Who was Gary Myers? Motorsports legend & former NASCAR driver dies at 76

Racing legend and former NASCAR driver Gary Myers has passed away at the age of 76. The news was made public on social media by Bowman Gray Stadium, where Myers spent years driving and earned the title of a legendary driver, on Thursday night. His son Burt Myers also shared the news of his father's demise on Facebook.

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Born in 1950, Gary was the founding member of the SMART Modified Tour and also became a champion 15 times in the race. He is survived by his wife Pam, two sons Burt and Jason Myers and a grandson named Slate. Burt, Jason and Slate are all racecar winning drivers.

“Our Bowman Gray family is saddened by the loss of Gary Myers,” a statement from the Bowman Gray Stadium read. “Gary earned 38 wins at Bowman Gray in Modified competition, in a career that also saw him make starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Grand National Series. Our thoughts are with his wife Pam, sons Burt and Jason, grandson Slate, and the entire Myers family,” the statement added.

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One of the legendary figures in NASCAR, Gary competed in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, the NASCAR Grand National East Series, and the NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour. He also drove in the SMART Modified Tour, and he won the championship in 1996.

Emotional by his father's death, Bert took to Facebook to pen an emotional note. “Last night I lost my hero. He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years. Thank God for the times we had. He taught me everything I know. Selfishly I want him here but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much. I love you Daddy!” wrote Bert.

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Gary Myers' lineage During his career, Gary had made 47 starts in five years of his NASCAR career, according to Motorsport Stats. He belonged to a family where racing was in the blood. Gary's father Billy Myers and uncle Bobby Myers were former NASCAR driver and early legends of the Bowman Gray Stadium.

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Gary's cousin, Danny Myers, is a longtime NASCAR staffer and personality. Over the years, Gary transitioned himself from driver to a patriarch and guided his sons into the successful short-track careers. After Gary's death, he left behind a profound impact on the sport and a racing legacy.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in