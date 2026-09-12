Who was Gary Myers? Motorsports legend & former NASCAR driver dies at 76

Racing legend and former NASCAR driver Gary Myers has passed away at the age of 76. The news was made public on social media by Bowman Gray Stadium, where Myers spent years driving and earned the title of a legendary driver, on Thursday night. His son Burt Myers also shared the news of his father's demise on Facebook.
Born in 1950, Gary was the founding member of the SMART Modified Tour and also became a champion 15 times in the race. He is survived by his wife Pam, two sons Burt and Jason Myers and a grandson named Slate. Burt, Jason and Slate are all racecar winning drivers.
“Our Bowman Gray family is saddened by the loss of Gary Myers,” a statement from the Bowman Gray Stadium read. “Gary earned 38 wins at Bowman Gray in Modified competition, in a career that also saw him make starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Grand National Series. Our thoughts are with his wife Pam, sons Burt and Jason, grandson Slate, and the entire Myers family,” the statement added.
One of the legendary figures in NASCAR, Gary competed in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, the NASCAR Grand National East Series, and the NASCAR Featherlite Modified Tour. He also drove in the SMART Modified Tour, and he won the championship in 1996.
Emotional by his father's death, Bert took to Facebook to pen an emotional note. “Last night I lost my hero. He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years. Thank God for the times we had. He taught me everything I know. Selfishly I want him here but I know he is much better off now. I miss him so much. I love you Daddy!” wrote Bert.
During his career, Gary had made 47 starts in five years of his NASCAR career, according to Motorsport Stats. He belonged to a family where racing was in the blood. Gary's father Billy Myers and uncle Bobby Myers were former NASCAR driver and early legends of the Bowman Gray Stadium.
Gary's cousin, Danny Myers, is a longtime NASCAR staffer and personality. Over the years, Gary transitioned himself from driver to a patriarch and guided his sons into the successful short-track careers. After Gary's death, he left behind a profound impact on the sport and a racing legacy.