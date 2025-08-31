Who was Lee Roy Jordan? Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker passes away at 84

Lee Roy Jordan, a former linebacker who played a significant role in the Dallas Cowboys’ early success, passed away at the age of 84. Known for his fierce leadership and integral part in the “Doomsday Defense,” Jordan has left behind a legacy that shaped the franchise.

Lee Roy Jordan's NFL career Lee Roy Jordan spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, from 1963 to 1976, anchoring the linebacker position during the team’s formative years.

He made crucial contributions to Dallas’ first Super Bowl victory in 1971, a 24-3 win against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. Over his career, Jordan amassed 32 interceptions, tied for seventh in franchise history. He registered 19.5 sacks across 187 games, starting 174.

Dallas Cowboys' statement “It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Lee Roy Jordan,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

“An inspirational leader of the Cowboys’ first championship teams, Jordan was at the core of the Dallas Cowboys’ ‘Doomsday Defense.’”

Lee Roy Jordan's early life Born in Excel, Alabama, Lee Roy Jordan’s football journey began at the University of Alabama, where he played under coach Bear Bryant from 1960 to 1962. He helped the Crimson Tide secure a national championship in 1961. His collegiate achievements earned him a place in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

Drafted sixth overall by the Cowboys in 1963, Jordan quickly became an important part of the team’s defense.

Special achievement In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, becoming the first player to receive the distinction under team owner Jerry Jones.

“With fearless instincts, leadership and a relentless work ethic, Jordan was the embodiment of the Cowboys’ spirit,” Jones said.

After retiring in 1976, Jordan remained deeply connected to his community, dedicating time to causes that reflected his values.

“His commitment to his community was the centerpiece of his life after retiring,” Jones noted.

Remembering a legend The Dallas Cowboys’ statement concluded, “Lee Roy Jordan’s impact on the game, and on those who knew him, will live on forever. Our hearts go out to Lee Roy’s family, friends, and loved ones.”