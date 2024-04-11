Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs RR match
Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Stadium in Jaipur. RR scored 196/3 with a 130-run partnership by Parag and Samson. GT chased the target with Gill's 72 and with Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia's finish.
Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. GT won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rain also affected the RR vs. GT 2024 IPL match at Sawai Stadium. Firstly, it delayed the toss, and then it reappeared after the 10th over of the second innings. When rain delayed the Gujarat Titans' game against the Rajasthan Royals, they were chasing a goal of 197 runs. Ground staff raced in to cover the grounds.