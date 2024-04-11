Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s GT vs RR match

Who won yesterday's IPL Match? Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. GT won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rain also affected the RR vs. GT 2024 IPL match at Sawai Stadium. Firstly, it delayed the toss, and then it reappeared after the 10th over of the second innings. When rain delayed the Gujarat Titans' game against the Rajasthan Royals, they were chasing a goal of 197 runs. Ground staff raced in to cover the grounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a scorching 130-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson, RR gave a chase of 196/3. With a fantastic 76 off 48, Parag scored the most runs for RR, while captain Samson contributed a vital unbroken 68 in 38 balls. GT's Vijay Shankar, however, took a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Parag for 76 runs off Mohit Sharma's delivery.

Also Read: 'I can't see Gujarat Titans winning…': Brian Lara's RR vs GT IPL 2024 prediction is breaking internet Speaking of Gujarat Titans batting, skipper Shubman Gill completed 3,000 runs in the IPL match. During the run-chase of 197 runs, Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes. In 97 IPL matches and 94 innings, Gill scored 3,045 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of over 135. Kuldeep Sen from RR took three wickets - Sai Sudarshan, Mathew Wade, Abhinav Manohar. Coming back to the GT game, apart from Shubman Gill, the brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over RR.

Also Read: ‘Rohit Sharma will go to where he is treated better than MI’: Ambati Rayudu makes BIG IPL mega auction prediction Rajasthan Royals sees 1st loss This is the first time the unbeaten RR lost the match this ongoing IPL season. Though the team lost its match, they are still at the top of the points table with 8 points and have a net run rate of 0.871. After yesterday's match, the GT has now jumped from the seventh position to the sixth. The GT has so far won 3 matches out of the six matches played so far. They now have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.637.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: MI vs RCB — who will win Mumbai vs Bengaluru clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and more What did Shubman Gill say after the team's thrilling win over RR? During the post-match presentation, the GT skipper said, "We were targeting 45 in three overs and that is very much gettable, and that was the mindset. Mathematically, it is like both batters need to score 9-ball 22 runs or so and if one of the batters goes berserk, it will get over two-three balls prior."

While speaking about his dismissal and Rashid-Tewatia's finishing, he added, "I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai finished the game. Last game also, we dominated more than 50 per cent but our bad phases were very bad. Winning the game off the last ball is a wonderful feeling. He (Rashid) is such a fantastic player, someone you always want in your team. When GT is playing, do not think that (ruling the team out of the game).

(With inputs from agencies)

