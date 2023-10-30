Why A-Rod Is Grateful for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé
The former Yankee on his four daily hours of self-care, what makes for a good hire and advice from Warren Buffett.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ, the 14-time Major League Baseball all-star, has established himself as a businessman since he left the dugout in 2016. He manages a variety of real estate holdings and companies under his investment firm, A-Rod Corp, including the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA team, which he co-owns. On the side, he says he’s journaling toward a book about the lessons he’s learned in business and baseball.