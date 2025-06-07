Why Aryna Sabalenka played without the Belarus flag at the French Open women’s final against Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka, one of the top names in women’s tennis, drew attention at this year’s French Open not just for her powerful performance, but also for what was missing beside her name — the Belarusian flag.

During her final match against American Coco Gauff at Roland Garros, Sabalenka took the opening set 7–6 after a tense battle that lasted over an hour. But eagle-eyed viewers noticed that instead of the red-and-green Belarusian flag, a plain blue rectangle appeared next to her name on the scoreboard.

Why was the Belarusian flag next to her name missing? This is not a one-off incident. It’s part of a policy now in its third year. Since 2022, players from Russia and Belarus have been barred from competing under their national flags at all Grand Slam events. The rule came into effect after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Belarus being viewed as a key supporter of the conflict.

In a statement made in March 2022, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said, “The International Tennis Federation (ITF) condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its facilitation by Belarus.” As a result, both the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations were suspended from ITF membership and participation in all ITF-organised tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka's flag was not displayed next to her name in the semi-final match.

Before the ban, Sabalenka had always played under the Belarusian flag. Now, like her fellow athletes from the region, she continues to compete as a neutral player — a move meant to reflect the sport’s stance on the war without penalising individuals directly.

The absence of a flag may seem like a small symbol, but for many watching, it serves as a reminder of the wider geopolitical tensions that continue to affect international sport.

