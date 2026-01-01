Why did Chelsea part ways with Enzo Maresca? Club reveals reason in official statement

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca on Thursday (January 1), bringing an end to his 18-month stint at Stamford Bridge. The surprise announcement came amid a challenging Premier League run, with the club citing the need for a fresh approach to salvage the season.

Chelsea's official statement The club released a short statement, citing the reason for Enzo Maresca's exit.

"Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club."

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," the statement added.

"We wish Enzo well for the future," the statement concluded.

Breaking down the reason behind Enzo Maresca's departure The release highlighted gratitude for past successes while pinpointing the main reason that both sides agree that a managerial switch is essential to get the season back on track. Chelsea are still competing in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, making top-four qualification a priority.

Recent form and underlying issues The Blues currently sit fifth in the table but have won just one of their last seven league matches, falling 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. Maresca's final game ended in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, where fans voiced frustration at Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest tensions with the ownership group played a role, including Maresca's public comments about enduring "the worst 48 hours" at the club last month. He also missed a post-match press conference, officially due to illness.

Enzo Maresca's achievements Despite the exit, Chelsea acknowledged his impact. In his debut season, the 45-year-old secured fourth place for Champions League return and lifted the Conference League and inaugural expanded Club World Cup trophies, milestones that boosted the club's recent silverware collection.

Looking ahead Chelsea travel to Manchester City this weekend, with assistant Willy Caballero likely in temporary charge. For the permanent job, Liam Rosenior, currently at club Strasbourg, has emerged as a frontrunner.

This bold move reflects the club's high expectations under owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, aiming to reignite momentum in a season full of potential.