Why did Lamine Yamal start on bench in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup clash vs Athletic Club? Hansi Flick provides update

Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club kicked off with a major talking point, the decision to bench star winger Lamine Yamal. Manager Hansi Flick addressed the situation in his pre-match comments, reassuring fans that the 18-year-old prodigy is in good shape despite missing group training earlier in the week.

Reason behind Lamine Yamal's benching Lamine Yamal, a key figure in Barcelona's attacking lineup, skipped Tuesday's training session due to a minor physical issue, reportedly a stomach virus that left him feeling under the weather. While he was expected to recover in time to start, Hansi Flick chose caution over risk. The German coach opted for a fresh attacking trio of Roony Bardghji, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres, with Robert Lewandowski also starting on the bench.

This move reflected Flick's careful player management early in 2026. With Barcelona riding an eight-game winning streak and topping La Liga, preserving Yamal's fitness ahead of a potential final is a smart priority.

Hansi Flick gives an update on Lamine Yamal's condition Speaking to the media shortly before kickoff, Flick confirmed Yamal is ready if called upon.

“I have spoken with Lamine after lunch, and he is fine. If we need him, he will be able to play,” said the German coach, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

The update eased concerns among Barcelona supporters. Yamal has been a standout performer this season.

Tactical tweaks in midfield and defense Hansi Flick also explained another lineup change involving left-back Gerard Martin. The defender was rested not because of any defensive problems but to allow Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to pair up in midfield.

“I am happy with how he has worked with Pau Cubarsi. The change is more related to the introduction of Pedri alongside Frenkie de Jong in midfield, and we move Eric Garcia deeper,” said the Barcelona boss.

The importance of this match for Barcelona Winning the semifinal secures a spot in the final, offering a shot at the first trophy of 2026. For Hansi Flick, it is also a chance to rotate players without losing momentum. Lamine Yamal's availability as a substitute provides a powerful option off the bench if the game tightens.

As Barcelona chase domestic silverware, Flick's pragmatic approach highlights his focus on long-term success. With Yamal confirmed fit and ready, the Blaugrana remain well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

Barcelona starting line-up Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Roony Bardghji, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres