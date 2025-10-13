Why did Penn State fire head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons? Check details

Penn State stunned the college football world by announcing the dismissal of head coach James Franklin after 12 seasons, a decision that comes with a hefty $49 million buyout, the second-largest in college football history. The move, revealed on Sunday, (October 12, 2025), follows a string of disappointing performances that culminated in back-to-back losses, prompting chants of "Fire Franklin!" from fans at Beaver Stadium.

Associate head coach Terry Smith will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

What led to the shocking decision? The decision to part ways with Franklin comes less than a year after Penn State reached the College Football Playoff semifinals, a high point in Franklin’s tenure.

However, recent performances exposed cracks in the program. Two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions suffered a stunning loss to a previously winless UCLA team in Los Angeles. The defeat marked a low point, as UCLA hadn’t even held a lead all season prior to the game.

The following week, Penn State returned home to face Northwestern, only to lose 22-21 in a game marred by six first-half penalties totaling 71 yards. These losses made Penn State the first team since the 1978 FBS-FCS split to drop consecutive games as 20-point favourites, per ESPN Research.

Why did Penn State struggle against top teams? Franklin’s record against elite competition has long been a point of contention. His 4-21 record against AP top-10 teams, including a dismal 1-18 against top-10 Big Ten opponents, highlighted his struggles in high-stakes matchups. This .160 winning percentage is tied for the third-worst among coaches with at least 25 games at a single school since the AP poll began in 1936. A notable loss earlier this season to Oregon at Happy Valley further highlighted these challenges, adding pressure to an already scrutinized tenure.

How did injuries and performance issues play a role? The Northwestern game exposed additional vulnerabilities. Quarterback Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter, a significant blow to the team’s prospects. The Nittany Lions’ undisciplined play, particularly in the first half against Northwestern, compounded their woes. The team’s inability to capitalize on their talent and avoid self-inflicted mistakes fueled frustration among fans and administrators alike.

What’s next for Penn State football? Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Patrick Kraft emphasized the program’s high expectations in his statement, "We believe this is the right moment for new leadership at the helm of our football program to advance us toward Big Ten and national championships."