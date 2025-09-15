Why did Shedeur Sanders tell Baltimore Ravens not to draft him? Explaining quarterback's shocking NFL 2025 decision

The 2025 NFL Draft delivered a major shock when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, slid all the way to the fifth round. Expected to be a top pick, Sanders was taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 overall. But the even bigger surprise was that Sanders reportedly told the Baltimore Ravens not to draft him just three picks earlier at No. 141.

Advertisement

Why did Sanders fall so far in the draft? Shedeur Sanders was a star at Colorado, dazzling with his strong arm and calm under pressure. Many expected him to be a first- or second-round pick, but he ended up as the sixth quarterback taken. Teams may have hesitated due to concerns about how his skills fit their systems or because of his pre-draft choices. Whatever the cause, his drop to the fifth round shocked fans, setting the stage for his bold draft-day decision.

Why did Sanders say no to the Ravens? The Baltimore Ravens, a top-tier NFL franchise, were ready to draft Sanders at No. 141. But Sanders told them he wasn’t interested. Why? He didn’t want to be stuck behind Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP who’s only 28 and firmly the Ravens’ starter. “Sanders was looking for an opportunity to compete right away,” ESPN reported. He wanted a real shot at playing time, not years on the bench.

Advertisement