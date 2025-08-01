Why England cricketers are wearing white headbands on Day 2 of ENG vs IND fifth Test at Oval? Explained

England players are caught wearing white headbands on the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Test at The Oval against India, in honour of former cricketer Graham Thorpe, who would have celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday. One of the England greats to have played the game, the left-handed Thorpe represented the national team in 100 Tests and played for Surrey for 17 years died on August 4 last year.

Remembering Thorpe on August 1, Day 2 at The Oval has been declared as ‘A Day for Thorpey’, thus raising funds for mental health charity Mind. Thorpe died of “traumatic injuries” after being struck by a train at Esher railway station in Surrey. He was also battling depression and anxiety for many years.

Former England captain Joe Root was caught fielding at the slips without his national team cap and sported the headband in a touching gesture. The headbands were co-designed by the late star's family are being sold at £5 each, as the supporters are paying their respect sporting the white headgears.

The proceeds from the headband sales and donations will go for a new project ‘Thorpey’s Bat and Chat" across the United Kingdom. Thorpe’s family members were also present at the stadium and rang the bell to start the day's play. Not just the cricketers and fans, former England captains Michael Atherton and Naseer Hussain also sported the same in the memory of their late teammate.

India bundled out for 224 in first innings Meanwhile, England took just 34 balls to take the last four Indian wickets on the morning of Friday. Karun Nair, who remained not out on 52 overnight, could add just five runs before being LBW by Josh Tongue. The rest of the Indian batters fell like a pack of cards.

