Why FA Cup winners Crystal Palace were demoted from Europa League to Conference League | Explained

Crystal Palace’s dreams of competing in the Europa League next season were shattered after UEFA, the governing body of European football, ruled that the club violated multi-club ownership regulations. Following this, the club has been demoted to the conference league even after clinching the FA Cup title.

What is the reason? Crystal Palace earned their Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup, a remarkable feat for a team considered underdogs. However, their qualification came under scrutiny due to UEFA’s strict rules on multi-club ownership.

How was the rule breached? According to the regulations, clubs owned by the same person or entity are prevented from competing in the same European competition, such as the Europa League, to avoid any risk of collusion or unfair influence.

American businessman John Textor, through his company Eagle Football, holds a 43% stake in Crystal Palace and a 77% stake in French club Lyon, who also qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in Ligue 1.

UEFA’s rules prohibit an individual or entity from having “decisive influence” over more than one club in the same competition. Palace argued that Textor’s role at the club was minimal and that they operated independently, but UEFA rejected this defense, citing a breach of the ownership rules.

Why did Lyon get priority? With both Crystal Palace and Lyon qualifying for the Europa League, UEFA had to choose which club would make the cut. The decision favoured Lyon because they finished higher in their domestic league (sixth in Ligue 1) compared to Palace’s 12th-place finish in the Premier League, despite their FA Cup victory.

Additionally, Lyon’s successful appeal against relegation from Ligue 1 for financial reasons ensured their place in the Europa League. Had Lyon’s relegation stood, they would have been excluded, clearing the path for Palace to compete.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's loss to Crystal Palace

What is next for Crystal Palace? As a result of the ruling, Crystal Palace have been demoted to the Conference League, a lower-tier European competition. The club plans to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), hoping to reclaim their Europa League spot. The appeal’s outcome will determine whether Palace can overturn the demotion or remain in the Conference League.