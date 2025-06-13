Why is Al Nassr not part of FIFA Club World Cup? Explained

Despite their recent success, including an AFC Champions League title in 2023/24, the Knights of Najd won’t be competing in the Club World Cup.

Aachal Maniyar
Published13 Jun 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh(AFP)

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin on June 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The revamped tournament will feature 32 teams, generating massive excitement. However, one notable absence is Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club that gained worldwide attention after Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion.

Despite their recent success, including an AFC Champions League title in 2023/24, the Knights of Najd won’t be competing in the Club World Cup. Here's why.

Qualification criteria for the FIFA Club World Cup

The qualification for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is based on a four-year continental performance ranking system. FIFA evaluated the club’s results in their respective competitions, such as the AFC Champions League for Asian teams. Points were awarded based on achievements, with consistent success over multiple seasons being key.

Why did Al Nasser fail to make a cut?

Al Nassr fell short in this ranking. While their 2023/24 AFC Champions League victory was a high point, their overall performance across the four-year cycle didn’t accumulate enough points to secure a spot. Other Asian clubs, with more consistent results in recent seasons, edged them out.

Al Nassr’s domestic performance

Al Nassr has been a strong contender in the Saudi Pro League, but their results haven’t always been remarkable enough for the continental dominance.

Here’s a look at their league finishes over the last four seasons:

2024/25: Third place

2023/24: Second place

2022/23: Second place

2021/22: Third place

Ronaldo’s impact and Al Nassr’s rise

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr in January 2023 was a game-changer. The club got more recognition across the world. Under his influence, Al Nassr won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League. Ronaldo’s performances, including crucial goals, have been significant in their recent successes.

Ronaldo’s cryptic post about exit from Al Nassr

Following the announcement of the FIFA Club World Cup participants, Ronaldo took to social media with a cryptic message that raised speculation. In a post on X, he wrote, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," the caption read, implying that his journey with Al-Nassr has ended.

