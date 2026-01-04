Why is Hugo Ekitike missing Liverpool's clash against Fulham? Arne Slot provides injury update

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed the reason behind star striker Hugo Ekitike's absence from the squad for their Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday (January 4). The decision raised concerns ahead of a crucial showdown with leaders Arsenal.

Hugo Ekitike's injury and impact on the squad The French forward, who has been in impressive form as Liverpool's leading scorer this season, will sit out for the Fulham match due to a minor hamstring issue. Slot attributed the problem to the intense festive schedule and Ekitike's heavy workload.

Advertisement

With key attackers sidelined, the 23-year-old has shouldered much of the responsibility up front. Mohamed Salah has missed recent games while representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and fellow striker Alexander Isak remains out with a long-term ankle injury.

Ekitike started in Liverpool's home victory over Wolves and the stalemate against Leeds United, playing full minutes in both.

What did Arne Slot say about the issue? Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Fulham game, Arne Slot explained the situation in detail.

"Isak has been out for a few weeks now, and that's meant Ekitike had to play more minutes than the previous part of the season."

"That's led to him picking up a slight hamstring injury, and for a player of his age, not completely used to the Premier League, that's been a bit too much.

Advertisement

“That’s why he will be out for today, and hopefully back for the Arsenal game,” he added.

Liverpool team news Mohamed Salah is away on international duty with Egypt at AFCON. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Jeremie Frimpong are unavailable due to injuries, while Joe Gomez features on the bench and Florian Wirtz has been named in the starting line-up. Hugo Ekitike is not part of the squad.

Liverpool confirmed line-up Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Cody Gakpo.

Will Hugo Ekitike return for Arsenal? Arne Slot remains cautiously optimistic about Ekitike's availability for Thursday's high-stakes encounter with Arsenal. The quick turnaround means the medical team will monitor him closely over the coming days.

Advertisement

Liverpool cannot afford prolonged absences in attack, especially with Isak expected to miss several more weeks and Salah's return date uncertain due to Egypt's AFCON progress.