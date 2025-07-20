Why is Kylian Mbappe’s €180,000 donation under scrutiny? Check details

Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star and French national team captain, is known for his generosity off the pitch, often donating his international match bonuses to charitable causes. However, his recent donation of €180,300 from his 2022 FIFA World Cup bonus to five French riot police officers has landed him in trouble.

The funds, meant as an act of gratitude for the officers’ protection during the Qatar tournament, where France finished as runners-up, have triggered a formal investigation by French authorities. But why? Let's find out.

The donation breakdown Kylian Mbappe distributed the €180,300 to five members of France’s riot police unit (CRS), who ensured the safety of the French team during the 2022 World Cup. Four officers received €30,000 each, while their commanding officer was given €60,300. The payments were made via personal check in June 2023, drawn from Mbappe’s World Cup bonus.

Reason for scrutiny While Kylian Mbappe’s intention was to honour the officers’ service, France’s anti-money laundering unit, Tracfin, flagged the transactions as “unusual,” prompting an investigation by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) and the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office.

The investigation centers on concerns about the legality and ethics of the payments. Tracfin, tasked with monitoring financial crimes like money laundering and tax fraud, raised questions about whether the donations were properly declared and if they were truly for the officers’ World Cup duties.

A key point of contention is the involvement of one officer in Mbappe’s 2023 trip to Cameroon, where he accompanied the footballer as part of the French Football Federation’s (FFF) security team.

This has led to speculation that the donation might have been a payment for personal security services, which could violate French laws on undeclared work.

Details about the regulations and penalties French regulations are strict about public servants receiving private funds, as such payments could imply favouritism or hidden compensation.

Penalties for undeclared work include up to three years in prison and fines of €45,000, with even harsher consequences if money laundering is proven. The investigation aims to determine if the payments were lawful or constituted “under-the-table” transactions.

The Defense Jean-Baptiste Soufron, the lawyer for the officer who received €60,300, has defended the donation’s legality.

“This donation received for the 2022 World Cup was made by check and did not need to be declared,” Soufron stated.

“My client's interventions did not receive any compensation and fell within his normal role as head of security for the FFF,” he added.