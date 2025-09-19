Why is Lamine Yamal not part of Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Newcastle United? All you need to know

Barcelona’s young talent, Lamine Yamal, was sidelined for their UEFA Champions League match against Newcastle United on Thursday (September 18). The 18-year-old’s absence left a noticeable gap in the squad at St. James’ Park in the ongoing game.

Details about Lamine Yamal's injury Lamine Yamal’s troubles began before the international matches, where he was already grappling with groin pain. Despite the discomfort, he featured in Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey, with the help of painkillers. His performances were remarkable.

However, he experienced injury issues during Barcelona's recent La Liga outing. With no training sessions completed in the days leading up to the Newcastle trip, he was left out of the squad that departed on September 17, 2025.

Hansi Flick on Lamine Yamal Hansi Flick has recognized the significant demands placed on the young player, noting that while he displays remarkable maturity on the field, Yamal is still adjusting to the physical challenges of elite-level football. Ensuring his safety and minimizing undue strain are key focuses for the coaching team.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe also expressed his take on Yamal’s absence, saying, “For me, it’s a disgrace he’s not playing. I am disappointed that we don’t get to see him at his best.”

Other injury concerns for Barcelona Along with Lamine Yamal’s absence, Barcelona also missed other key players with Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), and M. Ter Stegen (back).

The injury-depleted squad forced Flick to reshape his attack. Barcelona relied on Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford in attack, with Ferran Torres also on the field.

Starting Lineups for Newcastle United vs Barcelona clash Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Barcelona starting XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Fermin, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details Matches won by Newcastle United: 1

Matches won by Barcelona: 3