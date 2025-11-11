Why is Lamine Yamal not part of Spain's World Cup qualifiers? All you need to know

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy, has been released from Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey. The reason is a groin procedure performed on November 10, which the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) learned about only after it took place.

Details and timeline of the groin procedure Spain’s training camp began on Monday, November 10. At 13:47 that day, the RFEF was informed that Lamine Yamal had undergone a radiofrequency procedure that morning to address discomfort in his pubic area.

The national team’s medical staff received no prior notice. A report with details arrived at 22:40 that night, recommending 7–10 days of rest.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said, “I had never experienced a situation like that. I don’t think it’s very normal. You don’t know, you haven’t heard anything, you don’t know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You’re left surprised.”

Lamine Yamal’s recent match Just one day earlier, Lamine Yamal scored in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on November 9. He scored and was substituted in stoppage time. The sudden treatment raised eyebrows about timing and transparency.

The RFEF statement noted, “The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday 10 November - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area.”

"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 22:40 last night, in which a medical recommendation of 7–10 days of rest was indicated," the release read.

Why is Lamine Yamal not part of Spain's World Cup qualifiers? The decision reflects the need to protect young players. Yamal is expected to return to action after the recommended rest period.

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and well-being as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad," the RFEF statement further read.

Who replaces Lamine Yamal? Squad update Jorge de Frutos from Rayo Vallecano has been called up. Spain lead Group E by three points over Turkey with two matches remaining. Yamal’s absence is a blow, but the team remains favourites to qualify.

Lamine Yamal's injury timeline November 9: Yamal scores in Barcelona vs Celta Vigo (4-2)

November 10 Morning: Groin procedure

November 10, Afternoon: RFEF informed