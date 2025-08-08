Why National Pickleball Day is celebrated on August 8? All you need to know

National Pickleball Day, marked every August 8, is a celebration of one of America’s fastest-growing sports. Since its establishment in 2021, this day has become special for pickleball enthusiasts, highlighting the sport’s accessibility and health benefits.

Advertisement

What is the origin of National Pickleball Day? National Pickleball Day was founded in 2021 by Deirdre “Dee” Morris, a certified pickleball instructor and USA Pickleball ambassador based in Lafayette, California. Morris chose August 8, her birthday, to launch this annual event. Her goal was to promote the sport, encourage new players, and celebrate its inclusive nature.

Notably, Pickleball began in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, when Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum created a game to entertain their families. Using a perforated Wiffle ball, wooden paddles, and a badminton court, they crafted a sport blending tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

August 8 honours this legacy while spotlighting pickleball’s modern surge.

Why August 8? The choice of August 8 is deeply personal, tied to Morris’s birthday, symbolizing her commitment to growing the sport. This date has become a focal point for the pickleball community, with events like tournaments, free clinics, and social media campaigns.

Advertisement

The significance of the celebration National Pickleball Day celebrates the sport’s universal appeal. Played on a compact court, pickleball is easy to learn, low-impact, and suitable for all ages, from kids to seniors. The day promotes this inclusivity, encouraging people to try pickleball and join its vibrant community.

The celebration also highlights pickleball’s health benefits. A 2023 study showed that older adults playing pickleball experienced less stress and better mental health. For youth, the sport boosts mood and life satisfaction, while racket sports are linked to reduced dementia risk. August 8 serves as a platform to showcase these benefits, promoting wellness through play.

A growing global movement August 8 fuels pickleball’s global rise, with over 3.5 million players in the U.S. and growing popularity in countries like Australia and Asia. Professional leagues like the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and Major League Pickleball (MLP) draw crowds, and the sport’s accessibility supports its Olympic potential.

Advertisement

National Pickleball Day amplifies this momentum through community events and social media, inviting everyone to participate.

Also Read | Pickleball is now part of the recruitment offer