Why Oklahoma Sooners' road game against Temple Owls is college football's unique clash of 2025? All you need to know

The college football fans witnessed an unusual matchup as the Oklahoma Sooners, a seven-time national champion, travelled to Philadelphia to face the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. This game, played on Saturday (September 13), is a part of a “two-for-one" series scheduled nearly a decade ago.

The matchup stands out as one of the most intriguing fixtures of the 2025 season. But why is a powerhouse like Oklahoma playing a road game against an American Athletic Conference team like Temple? Here's all you need to know.

What is a Road Game in College Football? A road game happens when a team travels to play at its opponent’s home stadium. Unlike home games, where teams enjoy familiar surroundings and roaring fans, road games bring challenges like long trips, hostile crowds, and unfamiliar fields.

What sparked the Oklahoma-Temple series? In the year 2016, Temple Owls were riding high after a 10-win season under coach Matt Rhule. The athletic department, led by then-AD Pat Kraft, saw an opportunity to elevate the program’s profile and push for a new on-campus stadium.

To make a compelling case to school and city officials, Kraft tasked chief of staff Sean Padden with securing a game against a marquee opponent. “If you build it, they will come,” was the message they wanted to send.

Padden reached out to blue-blood programs like USC, UCLA, Alabama, and Florida, but most were hesitant. However, the only taker was Oklahoma, fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance.

The result was a deal for Temple to play in Norman in 2024 and 2028, with Oklahoma visiting Philadelphia in 2025. The agreement was a strategic move to boost Temple’s visibility while giving Oklahoma two home games and a unique road trip.

Why is the ongoing matchup unique? The matchup looks odd in today’s college football landscape, where powerhouses rarely travel to face Group of Five teams. Oklahoma Sooners, now an SEC member, are accustomed to high-stakes games against rivals like Texas or Georgia, not road trips to play American Conference teams.

The game was scheduled under different circumstances in 2016, when guarantee games, where bigger programs pay smaller ones for a likely win, were becoming pricier. Oklahoma saw value in a two-for-one deal that included two home games and a road game in an NFL stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the other hand, for Temple Owls, hosting Oklahoma is a chance to test themselves against elite competition. “This is an opportunity for us to kind of see how good we are,” said Temple Owls coach Stan Drayton ahead of the game.

How are Temple Owls capitalizing on the moment? Temple’s athletic department, under AD Arthur Johnson, has been planning since May to maximize the game’s impact. With Oklahoma receiving a 4,000-ticket allotment, more than typical for Temple’s opponents, the Owls delayed single-game ticket sales until mid-June, requiring fans to buy tickets to another Temple game to secure seats for Oklahoma.

