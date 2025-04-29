Carlo Ancelotti, the renowned coach of Real Madrid, is set to leave the club soon. The 65-year-old Italian has had a tough season with the club after losing in the Champions League to Arsenal and the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. Here’s a simple breakdown of why he’s leaving, what’s next, and how Real Madrid will bid him farewell.

Why is Ancelotti leaving? Carlo Ancelotti, one of the world’s best coaches has won many trophies with Real Madrid, including the previous year’s Champions League and a La Liga title. But this season hasn’t gone well for the club. Their recent losses have put pressure on Ancelotti.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has wanted Ancelotti to coach Brazil for a while. They even tried to hire him last summer, but he stayed with Real Madrid. According to reports, a deal has been sealed and Ancelotti is set to lead Brazil into the 2026 World Cup.

The farewell from Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid on good terms. The club will pay him an amount worth his which is his yearly salary, €11 million. This is because his contract was supposed to last until 2026. Ancelotti will also become a lifetime club ambassador and will stay connected to Real Madrid. Even though the season has been rocky, Real Madrid wants to celebrate Ancelotti’s amazing work.

Who will Be Real Madrid’s next coach? Real Madrid is looking for a new coach. Xabi Alonso, a former Real Madrid player who did a great job coaching Bayer Leverkusen to a German title, is one of the best choices. Another option is Raúl González, a Real Madrid legend. There were even rumours about Jugen Klopp, the former Liverpool coach, but the air was cleared about it, he is not interested as he’s now working with Red Bull.

Ancelotti’s amazing Legacy Ancelotti is leaving as Real Madrid’s most successful coach ever. He won two Champions League titles, a La Liga title, two Club World Cups, and more.