Why was 2025 Belgian Grand Prix start suspended? Explainer on weather, rules, and other updates

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was halted before it began due to heavy rain, with the FIA suspending the start after a red-flagged formation lap. Alongside weather challenges, a key rule change was announced, adding intrigue to the situation.

Why was the race start suspended? Heavy rain struck Spa-Francorchamps just before the start time on July 27, 2025, creating hazardous conditions. The FIA initiated a formation lap behind the safety car to assess the track, but drivers, including pole-sitter Lando Norris, reported severe visibility issues due to spray.

Norris said, “They are not ideal. I can’t see a lot behind the safety car, so I can’t imagine what it is like for everyone else.”

The FIA suspended the start with a red flag, sending cars back to the pitlane to prioritize safety on the 7km circuit.

What is the latest update on weather and restart plans? The FIA expects the rain to stop by 4:00 PM local time, stating, “We anticipate the rain to stop at 16:00 (local time). We will then target a start as soon as the standing water has been cleared from the track.”

A brighter horizon suggests a clear window within 15-20 minutes, though standing water must be cleared. A three-hour race time limit began with the formation lap, urging a swift restart.

Also Read | Max Verstappen pips Oscar Piastri to secure win in Belgian GP sprint race; power

What is the new FIA rule change? To address visibility concerns, the FIA modified regulations, extending the maximum distance between cars during safety car periods from 10 to 20 car lengths. This change prevents penalties for drivers maintaining safer gaps in low-visibility spray, enhancing safety at Spa’s high-speed layout.

How do updated points rules apply? Post-2021, Belgian Grand Prix controversy, revised rules require two green-flag laps for points. If less than 25% of the 44-lap race (11 laps) is completed, the top five score on a 6-4-3-2-1 scale. For 25-50% (11-22 laps), nine drivers earn points on a 13-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. For 50-75% (22-33 laps), 10 drivers score on a 19-14-12-9-8-6-5-3-2-1 scale. Full points need over 75% completion.

What’s next for the Grand Prix? Teams await a 10-minute warning to resume once conditions improve. Spa’s unpredictable weather keeps the situation fluid, but the FIA’s focus on safety and the rule change set the stage for a strategic wet race.

Starting grid 1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Charles Leclerc

5. Alex Albon

6. George Russell

7. Yuki Tsunoda

8. Isack Hadjar

9. Liam Lawson

10. Gabriel Bortoleto

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Ollie Bearman

13. Pierre Gasly

14. Nico Hulkenberg

15. Franco Colapinto

16. Lance Stroll

Pit lane: Lewis Hamilton

Pit lane: Kimi Antonelli

Pit lane: Fernando Alonso