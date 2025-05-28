Why was Jitesh Sharma not out after Digvesh Rathi's Mankad attempt? All rules explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in a nail-biting thriller on Tuesday (May 27). In the match dramatic came into the spotlight when LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi tried to run out RCB’s stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker’s end. Replays showed Jitesh was out of his crease, but the third umpire ruled him not out.

Here's a detailed explainer on why Jitesh didn't lose his wicket.

What happened during the Mankad attempt by Digvesh Rathi? RCB was chasing a massive total of 228 runs in the crucial game. During the final delivery of the 17th over, with the team chasing a big target of 228 runs, Digvesh Rathi noticed Jitesh Sharma stepping out of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

Rathi quickly removed the bails, attempting a Mankad run-out. The umpire confirmed whether the bowler wanted to appeal, the 25-year-old agreed and the decision went straight to the third umpire. Even though replays confirmed Jitesh was clearly outside the crease, the third umpire declared Jitesh not out. Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant withdrew the appeal in a heartwarming gesture. It was followed by Jitesh and Pant sharing a hug.

Why was Jitesh Sharma not out? Jitesh Sharma didn't lose his wicket due to a specific MCC rule about non-striker run-outs. Even though Jitesh was out of his crease, Rathi had already completed his bowling action. This means his arm had passed the point where he would normally release the ball.

According to MCC Law 38.3, a bowler can only run out a non-striker before reaching this point in their delivery swing. Since Rathi acted too late, the third umpire ruled Jitesh not out, stating, “The bowler has completed his action.”

Breaking Down MCC Law 38.3 The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club), which sets cricket’s rules, updated the non-striker run-out law in 2022 to make things fair and clear. Here’s the rule in simple terms:

MCC Law 38.3.1: A non-striker can be run out - from when the ball is in play until the moment the bowler’s arm reaches the highest point in their normal bowling action (when they would usually release the ball).

MCC Law 38.3.1.1: The bowler can break the stumps with the ball (by throwing or holding it) to run out the non-striker if they are out of their ground before this point.

MCC Law 38.3.1.2: Once the bowler’s arm passes the highest point of their bowling action, they can’t run out the non-striker, even if the batter is out of their crease.

In short, Rathi missed the legal window to run out Jitesh because he had already finished his bowling swing when he removed the bails.

Why does this rule exist? The MCC updated the non-striker run-out rule in 2022 to stop debates about whether Mankading is “fair” or against the “spirit of cricket.” The rule clearly states that bowlers can only run out non-strikers who leave their crease too early before the delivery is complete. This protects batters like Jitesh while keeping the game competitive.

Did Rishabh Pant's appeal play any role in Jitesh's survival? Rishabh Pant’s decision to withdraw the appeal showcased his sportsmanship spirit. However, it had no impact on the outcome. The third umpire’s ruling was based on Rathi’s completed bowling action, not Pant’s gesture. Even if Pant had pressed for the run-out, Jitesh would have remained not out.

However, if Digvesh Rathi's Mankad attempt were successful, then Pant's withdrawal appeal would have been valid. According to the rules, a skipper's appeal for withdrawal of Mankad by the bowler will be taken into consideration before the next fair delivery is bowled.

In either case, Jitesh would have remained not out.

How did this impact the match? Jitesh’s survival was crucial for RCB, who were chasing a massive target of 228 runs and aiming to make their way to the Qualifier 1. Jitesh who was in explosive form, played a match-winning knock and powered his team to victory, backed by Mayank Agarwal’s aggressive batting.