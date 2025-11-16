Why was Maaz Sadaqat not given out? India A vs Pakistan A boundary catch controversy explained

The India A vs Pakistan A match in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 turned into a thriller on November 16 in Doha, Qatar. A stunning relay catch attempt by Indian fielders Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir was overturned by the third umpire, ruling Pakistan A's Maaz Sadaqat not out. This sparked outrage among players and fans, with no six awarded either, leaving everyone puzzled in a high-stakes rivalry game.

Advertisement

What happened during the incident? In the chase of India's modest 136, Pakistan A were cruising when Maaz Sadaqat, in fine form after a recent 96* against Oman, lofted a big shot off spinner Suyash Sharma towards the long-on boundary. Nehal Wadhera timed his jump perfectly, grabbing the ball inches from the rope. As momentum carried him over, he quickly tossed it back inside the field to teammate Naman Dhir, who dived forward to complete what looked like a clean relay catch.

On-field umpires initially gave Sadaqat out, and the batter even started walking off. Celebrations began for India A, desperate for a breakthrough. However, the decision went to the third umpire for a boundary review, a standard check in such close calls.

Advertisement

The third umpire's decision and explanation The third umpire examined multiple angles for several minutes and overturned the call, declaring Maaz Sadaqat not out.

The controversial decision to declare Sadaqat is believed to be one of the earliest on-field applications of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) newly amended Law.

According to a note circulated by the ICC to its member boards, “MCC has devised a new wording where the ‘bunny hop’ wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted.”

The note further explains, “Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery.”

This amendment also covers relay catches. If the first fielder is still outside the boundary when the second fielder completes the catch, the catch is invalid, and a boundary is awarded.

Advertisement

In this case, since Nehal Wadhera had not returned inside the field of play when Naman Dhir took the second catch, the third umpire must have applied the updated Law correctly, resulting in Sadaqat being declared not out and the ball being treated as a dot ball.