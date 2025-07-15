Why was Teddy Bridgewater, former NFL QB suspended from Miami Northwestern High School coaching job? Explained

Teddy Bridgewater, a former NFL quarterback and current head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School, has been suspended for providing impermissible benefits to his players.

His suspension sparked discussion about high school sports rules and the challenges coaches face. Here's what happened.

Why was Teddy Bridgewater suspended? Bridgewater posted on Facebook about personally covering costs for his team during the 2024 season on July 7. It included $700 weekly for Uber rides, $1,300 for recovery services, $2,200 for pregame meals, and $14,000 for a preseason training camp. He asked fans to donate to help with these expenses for the upcoming season.

However, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) prohibits coaches from providing such benefits, as they violate high school sports rules.

Who is Teddy Bridgewater? A Miami native, Teddy Bridgewater rose to fame at Miami Northwestern before playing at Louisville and spending 10 years in the NFL with teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Confirmation about the suspension On July 13, Bridgewater confirmed his suspension, writing, "The suspension came from MNW and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if I am suspended from MNW I am free to go to another school of my choice but IM NOT GOING ANYWHERE."

Backlash on social media Netizens opposed the school's rules and the decision of Teddy Bridgewater’s suspension

Other examples of such violation of rules Last year, The First Academy in Orlando was fined $36,000, forced to forfeit eight wins, and banned from the postseason for two years after players received free meals and an Uber ride. While the players’ suspension was reduced to one game, this case shows the FHSAA’s strict stance.

Miami Northwestern could face similar penalties, such as fines or a postseason ban, depending on the investigation’s findings.

Bridgewater’s high profile as a former NFL Pro Bowler makes this case notable.

Teddy Bridgewater’s journey with Miami Northwestern Despite the suspension, Bridgewater remains committed to Miami Northwestern, where he coached the team to a Class 3A state championship in 2024, winning 41-0 against Jacksonville Raines.

He stated, “And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.”