'Will come back stronger': Ayush Mhatre after being ruled out of IPL due to injury

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter and U19 World Cup-winning skipper Ayush Mhatre expressed disappointment after being ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mhatre said he remains optimistic and determined to return stronger.

"Disappointed to not be able to contribute to @chennaiipl anymore in IPL 2026, but promise to come back stronger. Wishing the team all the best for the rest of the season. Thanks for all the yellove and support".

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On Tuesday, CSK confirmed that Mhatre has been ruled out of the IPL 2026.

A statement released by CSK said, "Official Announcement: Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18."

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," added the statement.

Mhatre has been CSK's top run-getter this season, with 201 runs in six innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87, including two fifties and a best score of 73.

Since his signing with the franchise as an injury replacement for the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad last season, Mhatre's rise has been one of the highlights for an inconsistent CSK unit, having made 441 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 183.45, with three fifties.

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The absence of Mhatre leaves a massive hole in the top order, with the Indian opening pair of Sanju Samson and skipper Gaikwad yet to find consistency. Also, superstar wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has not returned from his calf strain either.

So far, CSK has won only two out of their six IPL 2026 fixtures, losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, sitting at eighth spot in the points table.