'Will definitely miss him': Former cricketer Pravin Amre on Ajinkya Rahanes international retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Ajinkya Rahane's longtime coach Pravin Amre paid tribute to the veteran batter after he announced his retirement from international cricket, saying he was proud of Rahane's contribution to Indian cricket.

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Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly two decades.

Speaking to ANI, Amre said his association with Rahane began during the batter's Under-17 days and continued through his debut for the Mumbai Ranji team and his international career.

"Well, I will definitely miss him. My journey with Ajinkya has lasted for the past 18 years. I was his coach since his Under-17 days, including his debut for the Mumbai Ranji team. I have seen his entire journey. While it feels sad that we won't see him in an Indian jersey or playing for Mumbai anymore, I am very proud of the contribution he made to Team India," Amre told ANI.

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Amre, who has worked with several Indian cricketers, praised Rahane's approach to the game and his strong values.

"Having worked with many Indian cricketers, I can say that as a coach, it was a delight to work with him. He always respected the game and held strong values, which I think is very important. I will miss him, but I am sure his 'second innings' will be great," he added.

The former India cricketer also believes Rahane still has more cricket left in him and could continue playing in leagues around the world.

"Personally, I feel he still has a year or two of cricket left in him and could play in various leagues around the world. As long as his fitness allows, I think it would be better for him to keep playing. His vast experience--85 Test matches and 200 IPL games with over 5,000 runs--will be invaluable. He could become a great commentator or a coach. I hope he stays connected to the sport," Amre said.

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In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

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Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018. (ANI)