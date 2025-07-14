Will Lewis Hamilton move out of Ferrari? Here's what report says amid rumours of team reshuffle & uncertainty

Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari was a big moment for Formula 1, but his first season with the iconic team has been underwhelming. The seven-time champion has failed to secure a single podium finish. This has led to fueling speculations about his future with the franchise.

Rumours of a major team reshuffle, including potential exits of key figures like team principal Frederic Vasseur and technical director Loic Serra, have raised questions about whether Hamilton might leave Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton's journey with Ferrari Lewis Hamilton’s transition from Mercedes to Ferrari was expected to spark a championship charge, but the 2025 season hasn’t delivered. Despite a fourth-place finish at the British Grand Prix, Hamilton has struggled with the SF-25 car’s performance, calling it the toughest he has driven at Silverstone due to issues like tire wear.

He has publicly urged Ferrari to stop trying to focus on the current car and start working on their 2026 car instead, a sign of his growing impatience with the team’s inability to match McLaren’s pace.

Potential reshuffle for Ferrari Italian media, including major outlets like Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, have reported that Ferrari is considering a leadership change before 2026.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur is under pressure for failing to deliver a car capable of fighting for wins. Technical director Loic Serra, who joined Ferrari with Hamilton from Mercedes, is also reportedly at risk due to the underwhelming results.

The most surprising rumour involves former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was recently sacked by Red Bull. Italian press and F1 insiders have speculated that Horner could be brought in to lead a rebuild at Ferrari, with Ferrari chairman John Elkann reportedly a fan of the controversial figure. However, this potential move has raised concerns about its impact on Hamilton’s tenure with the team.

Could Christian Horner’s arrival force Lewis Hamilton's exit? F1 insider Will Buxton, now a FOX IndyCar commentator, gave his take on the speculations during The Sports Agents podcast.

“If they replaced Fred with Christian Horner, I don’t think Lewis would be a Ferrari driver for much longer,” he said.

Buxton suggested Horner might be a better fit for Alpine, but the possibility of him joining Ferrari has sparked debate about Hamilton’s future.

Lewis Hamilton’s commitment and Ferrari’s response Lewis Hamilton hasn’t hidden his frustrations, stating, “There are things with this car that we absolutely cannot carry over to next year.” Yet, he’s also said he is “here for the long haul” at Ferrari.

The team insisted its 2025 car was not built to favour Hamilton or teammate Charles Leclerc, focusing instead on overall performance. Still, strategic missteps and inconsistent results have kept the pressure on Vasseur’s leadership.