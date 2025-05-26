Will MS Dhoni return? Robin Uthappa says ‘Fire still burns’ for CSK in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey by clinching a win against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (May 25). MS Dhoni completed another season of the league with the franchise, sparking speculations by fans on his return in the next edition. However, the CSK skipper revealed that he will need few months to make any decision. Robin Uthappa, former India cricketer believes that fire is still burning within the veteran to win games.

Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings Robin Uthappa gave his take on whether Dhoni will come back in the season. According to him, the 43-year-old CSK captain will work on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next edition of the league. Uthappa also believes that if MS Dhoni fails to do so then he might announce his exit before the mini-auction.

"It all depends on his health and how he feels. You have to understand that he really wants to play. The fire still burns. From what he said during the post-match presentation, it’s clear that the fire still burns to win championships, to play out there in the middle," Robin expressed while speaking to JioHotstar.

"Now it’s about going back and working on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next IPL. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll call it before the mini-auction. If not, you’ll see a tweet or an Instagram post,” he added.

MS Dhoni on his future with CSK “I have 4-5 months to decide,” MS Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the GT vs CSK clash.

“There is no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it’s 15% more effort to keep the body fit. It is not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performances, a few will retire when they are 22," he added.

"What is important is to see how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team,” he expressed.

MS Dhoni's IPL stats MS Dhoni made his IPL debut in 2008. He played 242 innings and amassed 5439 runs since then. He has smashed 24 fifties and has registered the highest score of 84*. He has an average of 38.30 runs and a strike rate of 137.45. He has smashed 375 fours and 264 sixes.

MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2025 Matches played: 14

Total runs: 196

Highest score: 30*

4s/6s: 12/12

Average: 24.50

Strike-rate: 135.17

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 journey CSK had their worst season in IPL history as they were the first team to get eliminated from the Playoffs. Even though they scored 238 runs and beat Gujarat Titans by a huge margin of 83 runs, the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table. They won only four of the 14 matches and concluded the campaign with an NRR of -0.647.