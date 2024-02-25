Will ODIs 50-over format be changed to 40-over? Here's what ICC has to say
The ICC rejected a proposal to change the ODI format from 50 to 40 overs. Former cricketers like Aaron Finch, Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, and Sachin Tendulkar too have advocated to reduce ODI matches to 40 overs to make it entertaining.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dismissed a proposal to alter the One Day International (ODI) format from 50 overs to 40 overs. Furthermore, it has refused to make any modifications to the cycle of the World Cup and Champions Trophy.
