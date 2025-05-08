Will Punjab Kings storm into Playoffs if they against Delhi Capitals? Here's all you need to know

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in an upcoming Indian Premier League clash (IPL) 2025 match on Thursday (May 8). The game is crucial for both teams as the tournament is moving towards the end of the league stage.

The question that arises ahead of the game is whether PBKS will make it to the Playoffs if they win the upcoming clash. Interestingly, if Punjab Kings make it to the Playoffs this season then they would end an 11-year drought, reviving their legacy after a runners-up finish in 2014.

Let's look at the breakdown of the qualification scenarios:

Punjab Kings on the Points Table Punjab Kings are currently in the third rank in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 15 points after winning seven out of 11 matches and one match getting abandoned due to rain. They have an NRR of +0.376.

PBKS’s road to the Playoffs Punjab Kings just need one win to make it to the Playoffs as only three teams (Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals can reach or cross the 17-run mark looking at the current situation. So getting 17 points will guarantee a seat to the Shreyas Iyer-led team in the top four. They can reach a maximum of 21 points with three games remaining. It means, PBKS also have a chance to make it to the top two. This can happen if either GT or RCB lose at least one game.

Scenarios for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals if Punjab Kings win against DC If PBKS beat DC to clinch a win then only one team either MI or DC can likely make it to the Playoffs. As both teams have a match scheduled against each other, the one that wins will make its way to the Playoffs.

If MI win both the games, DC can reach a maximum of 15 points and MI will have 18 points. The qualifying teams will be GT, RCB, PBKS and MI. It is to be noted that if LSG win the next three games and either one of RCB or GT lose all three then LSG has a chance to make it to the top four based on NRR.