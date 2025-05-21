Will rain play spoilsport in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match? DC co-owner requests moving game to another city

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns will Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-stakes clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday (May 21). The upcoming game set to be played at Wankedhe Stadium is facing weather-related challenges as Mumbai faces the threat of rain. With playoff berths hanging in the balance, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has urged the IPL to relocate the match to another city.

This request comes amid growing discontent by the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), over recent changes to rain-affected match protocols.

What is at stake for MI and DC? Winning the MI vs DC encounter is very crucial for both teams. While a victory for MI would guarantee their playoffs spot, DC can save themselves from elimination with the win. Moreover, they can inch closer to top four without depending on other teams. They can seal their berth by winning their final league-stage match against Punjab Kings.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department’s yellow alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy rains over the next four days has threatened to disrupt the game. A washout would result in shared points, leaving MI with 15 points and DC with 14, complicating their playoff scenarios.

In an email to the IPL, Jindal emphasized the risk, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. “The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out,” he wrote. “Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league, it is my request that tomorrow’s game also be moved to a different location,” he added.

Weather Report According to AccuWeather, rain showers are expected in the city since the morning. There is more than a 60% chance of rain. However, it is predicted that the percentage will lower as the day progresses. It is expected to be around 20% in the afternoon.

The temperature in Mumbai will be around 29 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 78% during match hours. The sky will be cloudy and there is a 7% possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rain Rule Changes The weather concerns follow a broader debate about the IPL’s handling of rain-interrupted matches. On Tuesday, the IPL Governing Council introduced a new rule, allowing an extra 120 minutes to complete the remaining nine league matches affected by rain. This change aims to ensure full 20-over games, a shift from the previous rule permitting only an additional hour for league matches and two hours for playoffs.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore, in an email response to IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin, expressed frustration over the timing of this amendment. The defending champions’ playoff hopes were washed away when their game against RCB in Bengaluru was abandoned due to persistent rain. “When the IPL re-started, it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain,” Mysore wrote.