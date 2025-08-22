Will Team India go without lead jersey sponsor in Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 ban? How did BCCI secretary react?

The Indian team might go into the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor after the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' was cleared in the Parliament on Thursday. The passing of the Bill banned all kinds of online fantasy sports and gambling platforms, including Dream11.

Dream11 has been team India's lead sponsor since July 2023 when it signed a three-year contract replacing BYJUS. According to several media reports, the BCCI-Dream11 deal was worth ₹358 crore. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports gaming platform as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years,” a BCCI release said on July 1, 2023.

However, with the new rule, BCCI might lose Dream11 as its principal jersey sponsor. Although the Indian cricket board is yet to officially release a statement on the matter, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that they will go by the government directives.

"If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia was quoted as saying to news agency AFP on Friday. Like BCCI, Dream11 is also yet to make an official statement on their deal with BCCI.

Dream11, on Friday, has issued statement stating that "cash games and contests have been discontinued" after the bill was passed in the Indian parliament. The Asia Cup 2025 starts in UAE on September 9.

What does the Online Gaming Bill say? Based on a Sportstar report, government figures indicate that the fantasy sports platforms had stripped USD 2.3 billion annually from 450 million people. Based on the new bill, promoting and financing such games could lead up to five years in prison.

PM Narendra Modi too reacted on the passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill'. “This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity,” PM Modi wrote on X.