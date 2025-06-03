Will Tim David play during RCB vs PBKS IPL Final today? Rajat Patidar says…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash with the Punjab Kings in the IPL Season 18 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. However, ahead of this penultimate match of the season, RCB are dealing with an injury issue, with the availability of explosive batter Tim David in doubt.

Advertisement

RCB captain Rajat Patidar seemed as uncertain about David's fitness as anyone else when he spoke to the media, saying, “I have no idea about Tim David. Doctors will let us know this evening,”

Tim David's injury: David had suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was subsequently absent from RCB's last league stage clash against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings.

The good news for RCB is that Jitesh Sharma stepped up for them in the finishers role as he led the franchise to a remarkable victory during LSG clash. Moreover, with the rest of the RCB batting unit looking in fine form, the franchse may not be too worried about not having David.

Advertisement

In this season of the IPL, David has scored 187 in the 12 matches at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14. The Aussie batter also reached his first ever half century in the tournament as he took the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners in a rain reduced match and acted as a one many army to take RCB to a respectable total.

Apart from David, RCB are also without the services of another lower order batter, Jacob Bethell. The Englishmen has left for national duties and RCB have signed Tim Seifert as his replacement.

After 18 years of the IPL, this is the fourth occassion where RCB will be in the finals while the second such occassion for the Punjab Kings. Both the franchises have been without a trophy and the final clash today will ensure that a new champion is crowned, no matter the winner.