Wimbledon 2025 Day 10: How to watch Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's most-anticipated matches today?

The Wimbledon quarter-finals proceed on Day 10 of The Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, as leading players Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic strive to clinch highly sought-after semi-final berth.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic pursues a historic 25th Grand Slam crown as he faces Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, while Poland’s Iga Swiatek strives to defeat Liudmila Samsonova. At the same time, Jannik Sinner enters his quarter-final clash managing an injury.

Cobolli, who holds just two clay-court titles on the ATP Tour, has impressed with his swift adaptation to grass. His emergence poses a serious challenge to the seasoned Djokovic, threatening to halt the veteran's run just short of another major triumph.

Sinner reached the quarter-finals after Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire early from their fourth-round clash with a pectoral injury. However, Sinner’s own momentum was hindered by an elbow injury sustained during a fall. American Ben Shelton, having been defeated in their last five encounters, sees this quarter-final as a prime chance to secure his first Wimbledon semi-final berth.

Advertisement

Also Read | Grigor Dimitrov retires injured; Jannik Sinner advances to quarterfinals

As per reports, he stated, “When I get to the big tournaments, I'm more confident about getting in the second week and having deep runs because I've done it a lot.”

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 Day 10 matches? Wimbledon 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India via the JioHotstar app and website. Additionally, fans can catch the matches on TV through the Star Sports Network channels.

The tournament will be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK, with comprehensive coverage available on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will feature a daily 90-minute highlights show and provide live coverage of both singles finals.

A look at Day 10 Quarterfinal schedule (Singles) Centre Court (1:30 pm BST or 6 pm IST start) Women's Singles: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Advertisement

Men's Singles: [22] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Court 1 (1 pm BST or 5:30 pm IST start) Women's Singles: [8] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [19] Liudmila Samsonova

Men's Singles: [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Ben Shelton (USA)