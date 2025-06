Wimbledon 2025 Live streaming: Where to watch, full schedule, who faces whom in first round and more

Wimbledon 2025 main draw matches started with a bang on (Monday) June 30th at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. This tournament, established in 1877, promises thrilling action with top players including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka competing for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2025, from the schedule and live-streaming details to first-round matchups and more.

Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Wimbledon 2025 kickstarted with qualifying rounds from June 23 to June 26, setting the stage for the main draw. The main draw matches will be played from June 30 to July 13. The tournament will conclude with the men’s singles final on July 13.

Key dates for upcoming matches Main Draw: June 30–July 13

Doubles Final: July 12

Singles Final: July 13

Notably, the first week features men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches. The second week, from July 8 to 13, includes wheelchair events, junior championships, and invitational events.

Live streaming and broadcast details In the United States, matches will be available live on The Tennis Channel and ESPN. The viewers can also watch the live streaming on Fubo.

For viewers in India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the matches on television. Additionally, live streaming is available on the JioHotstar application.

Venue and match timings Wimbledon 2025 will take place at the All England Club’s three main show courts: Centre Court, Court One, and Court Two.

Match timings are as follows: Centre Court: Matches begin at 1:30 PM local time, except for the final two days.

Outside Courts: Matches start at 11:00 AM local time.

First-Round Matchups: Who faces whom? Men’s singles first round Jannik Sinner vs. Luca Nardi

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fabio Fognini

Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez

Taylor Fritz vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

Holger Rune vs. Nicolas Jarry

Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Ben Shelton vs. Alex Bolt

Alex de Minaur vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

Francis Tiafoe vs. Elmer Moller

Tommy Paul vs. Johannus Monday

Andrey Rublev vs. Laslo Djere

Jakub Mensik vs. Hugo Gaston

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno bases

Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald

Ugo Humbert vs. Gael Monfils

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Fery

Tomas Machac vs. Damir Dzumhur

Flavio Cobolli vs. Beibit Zhukayev

Jiri Lehecka vs. Hugo Dellien

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Valentin Royer

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. James Duckworth

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Brandon Holt

Denis Shapovalov vs. Mariano Navone

Alexander Bublik vs. Jaume Munar

Brandon Nakashima vs. Yunchaokete Bu

Alex Michelsen vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Jenson Brooksby

Matteo Berrettini vs. Kamil Majchrzak

Women’s Singles first round Aryna Sabalenka vs. Carson Branstine

Coco Gauff vs. Dayana Yastremska

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Jasmine Paolini vs. Anastasija Sevastova

Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova

Madison Keys vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Mirra Andreeva vs. Mayar Sherif

Iga Swiatek vs. Polina Kudermetova

Paula Badosa vs. Katie Boulter

Emma Navarro vs. Petra Kvitova

Elena Rybakina vs. Elina Avanesyan

Diana Shnaider vs. Moyuka Uchijima

Amanda Anisimova vs. Yulia Putintseva

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar

Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang

Daria Kasatkina vs. Emiliana Arango

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Alexandra Eala

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Priscilla Hon

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Maya Joint

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Sonay Kartal

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Rebecca Sramkova

Donna Vekic vs. Kimberly Birrell

Clara Tauson vs. Heather Watson

Elise Mertens vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

Magdalena Frech vs. Anastasia Potapova

Marta Kostyuk vs. Veronika Erjavec

Magda Linette vs. Elsa Jacquemot

Sofia Kenin vs. Taylor Townsend

Leylah Fernandez vs. Hanna Klugman

Linda Noskova vs. Bernarda Pera

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mika Stojsavljevic

McCartney Kessler vs. Marketa Vondrousova