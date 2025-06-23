Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming details in India and US, important dates, top ranked players, venue and more

The Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam after Australian Open and the French Open is set to commence with the qualifying rounds on June 23. The grass-court tournament which has been loved by the audiences, was established in 1877. It will take place at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Here are all the important details.
The tournament will begin with qualifying rounds starting from June 23. However, the main draw will start on June 30. The event will end with the men’s singles final on the 13th of July, 2025.
Qualifying rounds: June 23 to June 26
Main Draw Begins: June 30 to July 13
Doubles Final: July 12
Singles Final: July 13
In the United States, the Wimbledon matches can be watched live on The Tennis Channel and ESPN.
Indian audiences can watch the Wimbledon 2025 live on Star Sports Network. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports channels and the live streaming can be watched on the JioHotstar application.
Matches are scheduled to be played at the three main show courts at the All England Club. The courts are Centre Court, Court One, and Court Two. Notably, unlike other Grand Slam venues, the courts are not named after former players.
The matches on Centre Court will start at 1:30 PM local time, excluding the final two days. The matches on all outside courts will start at 11 AM local time.
The 2025 Wimbledon will feature top players, with 32 seeds in the main draw based on world rankings. Below are the top 10 men’s and women’s players set to feature in the tournament.
Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz
Novak Djokovic
Jack Draper
Lorenzo Musetti
Tommy Paul
Holger Rune
Ben Shelton
Coco Gauff
Jessica Pegula
Zheng Qinwen
Jasmine Paolini
Madison Keys
Mirra Andreeva
Iga Swiatek
Emma Navarro
Paula Badosa
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon singles title by defeating Novak Djokovic and registering a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) win. Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the final, 6–2, 2–6, 6–4 to win the women's singles title in 2024.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.