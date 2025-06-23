Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming details in India and US, important dates, top ranked players, venue and more

The Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam after Australian Open and the French Open is set to commence with the qualifying rounds on June 23. The grass-court tournament which has been loved by the audiences, was established in 1877. It will take place at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Here are all the important details.

Wimbledon 2025 Full Schedule The tournament will begin with qualifying rounds starting from June 23. However, the main draw will start on June 30. The event will end with the men’s singles final on the 13th of July, 2025.

Here are all the important dates for the upcoming Wimbledon 2025 matches Qualifying rounds: June 23 to June 26

Main Draw Begins: June 30 to July 13

Doubles Final: July 12

Singles Final: July 13

Wimbledon 2025 - Live Streaming Details In the United States, the Wimbledon matches can be watched live on The Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Indian audiences can watch the Wimbledon 2025 live on Star Sports Network. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports channels and the live streaming can be watched on the JioHotstar application.

Venue details Matches are scheduled to be played at the three main show courts at the All England Club. The courts are Centre Court, Court One, and Court Two. Notably, unlike other Grand Slam venues, the courts are not named after former players.

What will be the timings of the matches? The matches on Centre Court will start at 1:30 PM local time, excluding the final two days. The matches on all outside courts will start at 11 AM local time.

Top players to watch The 2025 Wimbledon will feature top players, with 32 seeds in the main draw based on world rankings. Below are the top 10 men’s and women’s players set to feature in the tournament.

Men's Single's top players Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper

Lorenzo Musetti

Tommy Paul

Holger Rune

Ben Shelton

Women Single's top players Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Zheng Qinwen

Jasmine Paolini

Madison Keys

Mirra Andreeva

Iga Swiatek

Emma Navarro

Paula Badosa