Subscribe

Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming details in India and US, important dates, top ranked players, venue and more

Wimbledon 2025: Here is all you need to know about live streaming details, important dates, venue and timings of the upcoming grass court Grand Slam.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Jun 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during a practice session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.(AP)

The Wimbledon 2025, the third Grand Slam after Australian Open and the French Open is set to commence with the qualifying rounds on June 23. The grass-court tournament which has been loved by the audiences, was established in 1877. It will take place at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Here are all the important details.

Advertisement

Wimbledon 2025 Full Schedule

The tournament will begin with qualifying rounds starting from June 23. However, the main draw will start on June 30. The event will end with the men’s singles final on the 13th of July, 2025.

Here are all the important dates for the upcoming Wimbledon 2025 matches

Qualifying rounds: June 23 to June 26

Main Draw Begins: June 30 to July 13

Doubles Final: July 12

Singles Final: July 13

Wimbledon 2025 - Live Streaming Details

In the United States, the Wimbledon matches can be watched live on The Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Indian audiences can watch the Wimbledon 2025 live on Star Sports Network. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports channels and the live streaming can be watched on the JioHotstar application.

Advertisement
Also Read | Wimbledon 2025 boosts prize money by 7%: Champions' earnings unveiled

Venue details

Matches are scheduled to be played at the three main show courts at the All England Club. The courts are Centre Court, Court One, and Court Two. Notably, unlike other Grand Slam venues, the courts are not named after former players.

What will be the timings of the matches?

The matches on Centre Court will start at 1:30 PM local time, excluding the final two days. The matches on all outside courts will start at 11 AM local time.

Top players to watch

The 2025 Wimbledon will feature top players, with 32 seeds in the main draw based on world rankings. Below are the top 10 men’s and women’s players set to feature in the tournament.

Advertisement

Men's Single's top players

Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev

Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper

Lorenzo Musetti

Tommy Paul

Holger Rune

Ben Shelton

Women Single's top players

Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Zheng Qinwen

Jasmine Paolini

Madison Keys

Mirra Andreeva

Iga Swiatek

Emma Navarro

Paula Badosa

Who won the previous edition of Wimbledon in 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon singles title by defeating Novak Djokovic and registering a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) win. Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the final, 6–2, 2–6, 6–4 to win the women's singles title in 2024.

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsWimbledon 2025: Live streaming details in India and US, important dates, top ranked players, venue and more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts