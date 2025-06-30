Wimbledon 2025: Who is Carson Branstine? The Rising star facing Aryna Sabalenka

Carson Branstine, 24-year-old Canadian-American made her Grand Slam main draw debut against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon 2025. The match, which has already begun, sees Branstine trail in the first set after Sabalenka had an upper hand with 6-1. However, she bounced back and the second set scoreline is currently 5-5. Branstine’s journey to this match and her multifaceted career make her a compelling player on the grass court of the All-England Club.

Who is Carson Branstine? Carson Branstine was born in September 2000 in California to an American father and Canadian mother. She initially represented the U.S. before switching to Canada in 2016, training at the National Training Centre in Montreal.

She clinched the 2017 Australian Open and French Open girls’ doubles titles alongside Bianca Andreescu, who later won the 2019 US Open. However, injuries disrupted her progress and Branstine spent over five years being sidelined. “The last time I played a full season was when I was 15!” she said.

It was the 2025 season that marked a turning point for Branstine. She made her WTA singled debut at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, defeating top seed Liudmila Samsonova before falling in the next round.

At Wimbledon, she battled through qualifying, defeating French Open semifinalists Lois Boisson, Bianca Andreescu, and Raluca Serban to earn her spot.

“We’re not in Paris anymore, this is grass, and it’s basically a different sport,” she said. “Maybe not everyone knows who I am, but I believe I can beat anyone.”

Branstine and career as a model To fund her tennis career, Branstine turned to modeling. “I love being in front of the camera during a shoot. It’s fun, I love fashion. It’s been one of the reasons I’ve been able to pay some of my trips,” she told CLAY magazine.

Facing the World No. 1 Branstine’s debut against Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is challenging. Sabalenka, returning to Wimbledon after missing 2024 due to a shoulder injury, is favoured to dominate with her powerful game.

Yet, Branstine is unaffected by the predictions. “It’s not like I’m a beginner. This is my job, too. We’re playing the same tournament, right?” she said, embracing the moment. “You never know what can happen.”

