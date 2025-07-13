Wimbledon 2025 women's singles prize money: How much did Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova take home?

Iga Swiatek registered an easy win against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday (July 12), marking her first title at any grass-court tournament and sixth Grand Slam. She registered straight-sets victory 6-0,6-0. Notably, it was the first ‘double bagel’ Wimbledon final since 1911.

Wimbledon is celebrated for its rich history, iconic courts, and strict traditions like the all-white dress code. Beyond the prestige, the financial rewards for players are a major highlight.

Total prize pool The total prize money for the 2025 Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments combined was 38,828,000 GBP, equivalent to approximately $52.9 million (4,506,944,760 INR).

Wimbledon’s long-standing commitment to gender equality ensures that the prize money is split evenly between the men’s and women’s events. Therefore, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will receive payouts identical to those of their male counterparts.

Prize money breakdown for women’s singles The 2025 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament featured a structure with payouts increasing at each round. Below is the breakdown, shown in U.S. dollars (using 1 GBP = $1.3647) and Indian Rupees (using 1 GBP = 116.07 INR) -

Winner: $4,094,221.68 (348,210,000 INR) approx

Runner-up: $2,074,405.65 (174,105,000 INR) approx

Semi-finalists: $1,057,673.93 (88,704,000 INR) approx

Quarter-finalists: $545,896.22 (45,828,000 INR) approx

Fourth Round: $327,537.73 (27,496,800 INR) approx

Third Round: $207,440.57 (17,424,480 INR) approx

Second Round: $135,109.32 (11,359,680 INR) approx

First Round: $90,072.88 (7,573,920 INR) approx

How much will Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova take home? For Iga Swiatek, the 2025 women’s singles champion, the victory meant a prize of 3 million GBP, or approximately $4.09 million (348.21 crore INR). This marks an 11.1% increase from the 2024 winner’s prize.

Amanda Anisimova, as the runner-up, earned 1.5 million GBP, equivalent to $2.07 million USD (174,11 crore INR) and around an 8% increase from 2024.

Also Read | Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch 2025 Wimbledon men's doubles title

What happened in the final match between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova? In the 2025 Wimbledon women’s final, Iga Swiatek outclassed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes to claim her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam.

Iga Swiatek, the No. 8 seed, showcased flawless ball-striking and exceptional grass-court movement, winning 55 of 79 points. Amanda Anisimova who played her debut Grand Slam final, struggled with 28 unforced errors and a faltering serve, unable to counter her opponent's dominance.

Also Read | Iga Swiatek beats Amanda Anisimova to clinch maiden Wimbledon title