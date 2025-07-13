Wimbledon 2025 women's singles prize money: How much did Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova take home?

Iga Swiatek registered an easy win against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday (July 12), marking her first title at any grass-court tournament and sixth Grand Slam. She registered straight-sets victory 6-0,6-0. Notably, it was the first ‘double bagel’ Wimbledon final since 1911.
Wimbledon is celebrated for its rich history, iconic courts, and strict traditions like the all-white dress code. Beyond the prestige, the financial rewards for players are a major highlight.
The total prize money for the 2025 Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments combined was 38,828,000 GBP, equivalent to approximately $52.9 million (4,506,944,760 INR).
Wimbledon’s long-standing commitment to gender equality ensures that the prize money is split evenly between the men’s and women’s events. Therefore, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova will receive payouts identical to those of their male counterparts.
The 2025 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament featured a structure with payouts increasing at each round. Below is the breakdown, shown in U.S. dollars (using 1 GBP = $1.3647) and Indian Rupees (using 1 GBP = 116.07 INR) -
Winner: $4,094,221.68 (348,210,000 INR) approx
Runner-up: $2,074,405.65 (174,105,000 INR) approx
Semi-finalists: $1,057,673.93 (88,704,000 INR) approx
Quarter-finalists: $545,896.22 (45,828,000 INR) approx
Fourth Round: $327,537.73 (27,496,800 INR) approx
Third Round: $207,440.57 (17,424,480 INR) approx
Second Round: $135,109.32 (11,359,680 INR) approx
First Round: $90,072.88 (7,573,920 INR) approx
For Iga Swiatek, the 2025 women’s singles champion, the victory meant a prize of 3 million GBP, or approximately $4.09 million (348.21 crore INR). This marks an 11.1% increase from the 2024 winner’s prize.
Amanda Anisimova, as the runner-up, earned 1.5 million GBP, equivalent to $2.07 million USD (174,11 crore INR) and around an 8% increase from 2024.
In the 2025 Wimbledon women’s final, Iga Swiatek outclassed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes to claim her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam.
Iga Swiatek, the No. 8 seed, showcased flawless ball-striking and exceptional grass-court movement, winning 55 of 79 points. Amanda Anisimova who played her debut Grand Slam final, struggled with 28 unforced errors and a faltering serve, unable to counter her opponent's dominance.
Iga Swiatek’s aggressive forehand and relentless pressure secured multiple breaks, marking her 100th Grand Slam match win and making her the only active WTA player with finals on all three surfaces.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.