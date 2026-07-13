Wimbledon 2026 prize money: How much did Jannik Sinner win after beating Alexander Zverev in final?

Jannik Sinner claimed a huge £3.6 million payday after successfully defending his Wimbledon title. The world No. 1 came from a set down to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s men’s singles final on Centre Court.
The victory handed the Italian his second straight Wimbledon crown and fifth Grand Slam title overall. Zverev, who lifted the French Open trophy last month, left with £1.8 million as runner-up. Both stars walked away with massive cheques from the grass-court major’s record prize fund.
The final started with high drama. Zverev grabbed the first set 7-6 after a tight tiebreak that went 9-7 in his favour. Sinner looked slightly off early on but refused to panic.
In the second set, the Italian found his range. He edged another close tiebreak 7-2 and levelled the match. From that point, Sinner took full control. His serve clicked into top gear, and his baseline power wore Zverev down. The third set went 6-3, and the fourth 6-4 as Sinner closed out the contest in just under three hours.
Jannik Sinner celebrated with a big fist pump while Alexander Zverev showed class in defeat. The German had been chasing a rare Channel Slam after his Paris win but fell short against the dominant world No. 1.
Wimbledon raised its total prize fund to a record £64.2 million this year. The singles champions each received £3,600,000. Here is the complete breakdown for the men’s and women’s singles:
Champion: £3,600,000
Finalist: £1,800,000
Semi-finalist: £900,000
Quarter-finalist: £480,000
Round of 16: £300,000
Round of 32: £185,000
Round of 64: £126,000
Round of 128: £80,000
Even players who lost in the first round collected £80,000. The equal pay policy between men and women remains one of the strongest in tennis.
Sinner’s £3.6 million cheque boosts his already impressive 2026 earnings. Zverev still walks away with a huge payday and will return to No. 2 in the rankings.
Linda Noskova produced a fairy-tale run on the women’s side. The 21-year-old Czech star beat fellow countrywoman Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in Saturday’s final to claim her first major title.
Linda Noskova saved a match point earlier in the tournament and fought back from a second-set collapse. She becomes the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011 and the third Czech winner in four years.
Like Jannik Sinner, Noskova earned the full £3.6 million champion’s prize. Karolina Muchova collected £1.8 million for reaching the final. Their three-set battle delivered high-quality drama on Centre Court.
The big money on offer rewards players at every stage of the draw. Qualifiers and early-round exits also saw bigger cheques than in previous years.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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