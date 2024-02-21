Against the backdrop of bountiful snowfall over the past few days, Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to kick-start the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games beginning today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Events These Winter Games will see participation from athletes representing various states. The sporting events include winter games such as snowboarding, alpine skiing, nordic skiing and snow mountaineering. 20 states and Union Territories will be participating in the alpine ski, nordic ski and snowboarding, while 10 states will participate in the ski mountaineering competition.

The first part of the games featuring two ice sports events - Ice Hockey and Ice Skating - were held in Leh from February 2, due to a dry winter and parched conditions in Gulmarg.

Dates The event is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and other stakeholders. The event is scheduled to begin on February 21 and wrap up on February 25.

Khelo India Winter Games mascot

Snow Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of Khelo India Winter Games to highlight issues relating to wildlife conservation, natural habitat preservation and mountain development issues of the natives.

Secretary of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez, convened a review meeting on February 18 to take stock of the preparations ahead of the event. He said, “Gulmarg has the potential to become a world-class winter sports destination and no stone should be left unturned to make the event a grand success," reported HT.

While emphasising that Khelo India Winter Games serves as a platform to showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafeez said, “The place has one of the finest slopes and the best quality snow otherwise also known to skiers who travel from other parts of the world," reported HT.

These Winter Games are expected to witness the participation of over 200 athletes from 13 states that are a part of the flagship Khelo India scheme of the central government. These games are simultaneously expected to boost tourism and the economy of the region, as per officials.

