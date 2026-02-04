Winter Olympics 2026, opening ceremony: Date, time, channel, location, and key details

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, is set to officially kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony, uniting around 2,900 athletes from across the globe for two weeks of elite snow and ice competition. As the first Winter Games co-hosted by two cities, Milan for ice events and Cortina d'Ampezzo for snow sports, this edition promises unforgettable moments. The opening ceremony sets the stage with the traditional Parade of Nations, cauldron lighting, and cultural performances.

When and what time is the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony? The grand event will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026. It will begin at 2:30 PM ET (11:30 a.m. PT) / 1:00 AM IST (Saturday), aligning with Milan's local time for the live show.

Where is the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony held? The ceremony will unfold at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy's legendary soccer venue transformed into an Olympic stage. This historic site, with its massive capacity, hosts the Parade of Nations, artistic segments, and the torch lighting, blending sport with Italian heritage.

How to watch 2026 Olympics opening ceremony: TV and streaming options Fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast on NBC, starting with pre-show coverage around 1:40 PM ET. Streaming is available on Peacock, the NBC app, NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC.com.

Star-studded performances and theme The ceremony embraces the theme Armonia (Harmony in Italian), celebrating Italian values, history, culture, and the unifying Olympic spirit. Headliner Mariah Carey will deliver a blockbuster performance, joined by Italian icons like tenor Andrea Bocelli, singer Laura Pausini, pianist Lang Lang, actress Sabrina Impacciatore, actor Pierfrancesco Favino, and Matilda De Angelis. This star lineup promises emotional and inclusive entertainment.

Flag-bearers and torch relay Team USA's flag-bearers are long-track speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca. The Olympic torch, ignited in Olympia, Greece, on November 26, 2025, journeyed through Rome and all Italian regions before reaching San Siro, symbolizing peace and friendship.

