Winter Olympics 2026, opening ceremony: Date, time, channel, location, and key details

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, is set to officially kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony, uniting around 2,900 athletes from across the globe for two weeks of elite snow and ice competition. As the first Winter Games co-hosted by two cities, Milan for ice events and Cortina d'Ampezzo for snow sports, this edition promises unforgettable moments. The opening ceremony sets the stage with the traditional Parade of Nations, cauldron lighting, and cultural performances.
The grand event will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026. It will begin at 2:30 PM ET (11:30 a.m. PT) / 1:00 AM IST (Saturday), aligning with Milan's local time for the live show.
The ceremony will unfold at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy's legendary soccer venue transformed into an Olympic stage. This historic site, with its massive capacity, hosts the Parade of Nations, artistic segments, and the torch lighting, blending sport with Italian heritage.
Fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast on NBC, starting with pre-show coverage around 1:40 PM ET. Streaming is available on Peacock, the NBC app, NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC.com.
The ceremony embraces the theme Armonia (Harmony in Italian), celebrating Italian values, history, culture, and the unifying Olympic spirit. Headliner Mariah Carey will deliver a blockbuster performance, joined by Italian icons like tenor Andrea Bocelli, singer Laura Pausini, pianist Lang Lang, actress Sabrina Impacciatore, actor Pierfrancesco Favino, and Matilda De Angelis. This star lineup promises emotional and inclusive entertainment.
Team USA's flag-bearers are long-track speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca. The Olympic torch, ignited in Olympia, Greece, on November 26, 2025, journeyed through Rome and all Italian regions before reaching San Siro, symbolizing peace and friendship.
With innovative production by Balich Wonder Studio, the event highlights inclusivity and sustainability, marking a fresh chapter for the Winter Games. As athletes parade and the cauldron ignites, the focus will then shift to thrilling competitions ahead.