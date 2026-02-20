Winter Olympics recap: US speedskater Jordan Stolz stunned in 1,500 meters

MILAN (AP) — U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz's late push wasn't enough.

The American star settled for silver in the 1,500 meters, missing a chance to secure a third gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

China’s Ning Zhongyan won Thursday's race in an Olympic-record time of 1 minute, 41.98 seconds. The 21-year-old Stolz, who won gold medals in the 500 and 1,000 at these Games, crossed 0.77 seconds later.

As Stolz glided by, hands on his knees, Ning raised his country's flag aloft with both hands and started a victory lap.

Stolz, a Wisconsin native, will participate in the mass start on Saturday.

Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis, who won the 1,500 at the past two Olympics, took bronze.

They meet again.

The United States and Canada are playing in the gold medal match in women’s hockey. It’s the seventh time the two powerhouses have faced off for Olympic gold since women’s hockey debuted at the 1998 Nagano Games.

The Americans beat their rivals 5-0 in the preliminary round in Milan.

The U.S. team, the defending world champion, is trying to avenge a loss to Canada in the Olympic final in 2022.

Earlier Thursday, Alina Muller scored the bronze medal-winning goal in overtime in Switzerland’s 2-1 victory over Sweden. It came 12 years after Muller scored the clinching goal to deliver the Swiss their first Olympic medal in women’s hockey — a bronze at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The United States and Canada advanced to the women’s curling semifinals.

The Americans, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, beat Switzerland 7-6 in a match that went to an extra end. The teams will square off again in Friday’s semifinals.

Peterson threw the decisive rock and her teammates swept it into position, just a hair closer to the button than the Swiss’ nearest stone.

Canada beat South Korea 10-7 and will play Sweden on Friday.

