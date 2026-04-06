'With Jitesh, Sheppy behind me....': Tim David after RCBs win over CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Following his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David spoke on his knock, expressing how having Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd behind him in the line-up and working with batting coach Dinesh Karthik has helped him.

David was at his lethal best, smoking CSK for three fours and eight massive sixes during his 25-ball 70* and a 35-ball partnership with skipper Rajat Patidar, which guided RCB to 250/3, a match-winning total.

Speaking on his knock after the match, David said, "Obviously very pleased (with his knock). It does not always happen that way. You know, Skipper Rajat was absolutely smoking and I was taking balls off him. So to be able to get us to a score and obviously put a lot of pressure on the opposition, it was super time. (on batting in different positions, at number five this match) I am lucky. I try I do not change my game too much. I obviously have a period to bat a little bit longer, but I have got the confidence from all the prep I do to try and play the same way and stand, have the backing from my teammates and the support staff. So, you know, that's really valuable and it helps a lot."

"And to get the opportunity to bat, you know, it was probably still a similar amount of balls or maybe a few more than I usually would get, but at a similar stage. And then, we get to get to go out and bat with Jitesh and Sheppy (Romario Shepherd) behind me gives you a lot of confidence. It is a lot of the prep we do over here. Very lucky to be able to work with DK. He's obviously an incredibly experienced player in these conditions. And, you know, we are working on lots of different stuff. You still keep your basics that you build your strength around and then you try to improve," he added.

RCB posted a massive 250/3 after being put to bat first during their clash with five-time champions CSK at their home venue. Put to field first, Virat Kohli (28 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Phil Salt (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could not capitalise on their starts, but massive bursts of aggression from Padikkal (50 in 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) and David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) guided RCB to a massive score.

During the chase, CSK was restricted to 30/3. A 25-ball 50 from Sarfaraz Khan (with eight fours and two sixes) and a 57-run stand between Prashant Veer (43 in 29 balls, with six fours and six) and Jamie Overton (37 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) were a few moments of fight offered by CSK, who folded for 207 in 19.4 overs.